Standing, left to right, are Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, JBM Development Principal Brandon Dubinsky and JBM Development Principal Jeff Baur, both of Dublin. The three were taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Breaking ground on The Mills Apartments are, left to right, JBM Development Principal Satya Kanury, of Dublin, city of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, JBM Development Principal Brandon Dubinsky, of Dublin, JBM Development Principal Moises Gutierrez, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, of Sidney, JBM Development Principal Jeff Baur, Crawford Hoying Principal Bob Hoying and Crawford Hoying Principal Brent Crawford, all of Dublin. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dirt continues to be moved at the future site of The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Mills Apartments are being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News City of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, left, and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst break ground on The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Standing, left to right, are Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, JBM Development Principal Brandon Dubinsky and JBM Development Principal Jeff Baur, both of Dublin. The three were taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony for The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Breaking ground on The Mills Apartments are, left to right, JBM Development Principal Satya Kanury, of Dublin, city of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, JBM Development Principal Brandon Dubinsky, of Dublin, JBM Development Principal Moises Gutierrez, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst, of Sidney, JBM Development Principal Jeff Baur, Crawford Hoying Principal Bob Hoying and Crawford Hoying Principal Brent Crawford, all of Dublin. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Dirt continues to be moved at the future site of The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The Mills Apartments are being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

City of Sidney Manager Andrew Bowsher, left, and Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst break ground on The Mills Apartments. The apartment complex is being built along Echo Drive. The groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, Jan. 31.