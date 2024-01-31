ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured January and February monthly vendor is Sandy Kiehl, owner of “Succulent Arrangements and other Special Things” which is an offshoot of “The Wreath Shop,” a store Kiehl started after her retirement in 1985. “No longer do I have a brick and mortar shop but now that I am in my 90’s, I enjoy doing shows and home sales. My work with succulents is part of my new retired, retirement work. I am so happy to be part of Brukner Nature Center’s featured artisans.” Succulents will be available in 3-inch, 4-inch or 6-inch pots. Prices vary according to size and plants. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• The Toledo Zoo will again bloom this February with the Orchid Show. Weekends, from Feb. 9 – 25, visitors can immerse themselves in flourishing flowers throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show, featuring over 1,800 plants, offers guests the opportunity to discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents, and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchids from around the world. The Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 9 – 25. The event is included with Zoo admission.To commemorate the show, there is also an opportunity for the public to purchase an orchid at the Orchid Show Plant Sale on March 2. The Plant Sale will take place at the ProMedica Museum of Natural History Great Hall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.toledozoo.org/events/orchid-show.

• Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an underwater scavenger hunt and free unlimited visits for pre-k kids until March 3. The unlimited visits is for children ages 2-4. Parents or grandparents must register the pre-k student by March 3 for free membership. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World, presented by Skyline Chili, will have visitors searching for hidden globes in exhibits throughout the aquarium. Each globe is a clue that helps spell out a secret phrase. Those who gather all the clues can enter for a change to win a $100 Skyline chili gift card and four gold memberships including benefits like free parking and o reservations required. For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month, beginning in February. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vemdors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2-SUNDAY, FEB. 4

• The Dayton Convention Center will be hosting the Jurassic Quest adventure. Hours are noon-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 2; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4. Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun. This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables. In addition to “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers. Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.com, or tickets are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket. Entry is free for children under age 2. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks are required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 W. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will host a night of line dancing from 7:30-9 p.m. Dan Sturgill is the instructor. Cost is $5 per person.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “Ghostbusters: during its Friday Night Movies program. All films are free and open to the public. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 4

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Family Concert: “Superheroes and Supervillains” at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. Maestro Andrew Crust will lead the orchestra on a daring adventure featuring music from Star Wars, Batman, Superman, Spiderman, The Avengers, the Mandalorian, Cruella de Vil, and more. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information about the Lima Symphony Orchestra or for tickets, please contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

• In honor of Super Bowl week, Wilson Health volunteers will be hosting a “Soup-er Bowl Lunch” from 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. in the Wilson Health Cafeteria. Those interested can stop by and grab a bowl of soup (chili, beef vegetable or cheese potato) and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for $5. There will also be a flash sale in the Gift Shop from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• The Shelby County Eagles basketball team will take on the Lehman Catholic Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave. There will be pizza and refreshments for the volunteers, athletes and donors after the game. This is the finale for the Special Olympics season. Admission is free. This is a family-friendly event.

FRIDAY, FEB. 9

