DAYTON — During the month of February, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park will hold special presentations each Saturday in celebration of Black History Month.

Topics will range from an exploration of Paul Laurence Dunbar’s musical collaborators on Broadway, the inspiration he found from his loved ones, and how his body of work was shared after his death. Dunbar programming will occur at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Visitor Center at 312 Edison St., Dayton, in addition to house tours. Hours of operation are Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special exhibit of student art will also be on display focused on Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask.”

Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument rangers will lead a special day of programming at the Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day, to explore love stories of African Americans who served in the Army. Learn about how commitments to their loved ones affected their actions on and off the battlefield.

Join the National Park Service in celebration this February by attending one of the free programs below. For more information on park programming check out the park calendar at: www.nps.gov/daav/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

Feb. 3 – “Dunbar and Music: Paul’s Collaborations into Popular Music”

Where: Paul Laurence Dunbar House Visitor Center, 312 Edison St., Dayton

When: 1 p.m.

Feb. 10 – “Buffalo Soldier Love Stories”

Where: Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center, 16 S. Williams St., Dayton

When: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.

Feb. 17 – “Loving Muses: Explore how Alice and Paul Wrote About their Relationship”

Where: Paul Laurence Dunbar House Visitor Center, 312 Edison St., Dayton

When: 1 p.m.

Feb. 24 – “1906 and Beyond: Dunbar’s Supporters and Friends Kept His Work Alive”

Where: Paul Laurence Dunbar House Visitor Center, 312 Edison St., Dayton

When: 1 p.m.

Throughout the year, the National Park Service and its partners share stories, rich culture, and an invitation for all Americans to reflect on African American history in parks and communities across the country. More than 400 years of history and heritage — including achievements, contributions, and historical journeys — are remembered and commemorated in places preserved for current and future generations.