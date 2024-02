SIDNEY — The Shelby County Special Olympics organization is inviting the community, past and present volunteers and donors to come out and support the athletes at their 2024 Season Finale Basketball Game.

The Special Olympics Shelby County Eagles will be taking on the Lehman Catholic Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lehman Catholic High School Gymnasium. This is a family-friendly event and admission is free. Come ready to cheer and have a great time.