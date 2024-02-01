RUSSIA – The Russia Board of Education held its annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 10.

Josh Francis is now the president of the board and Maria Hoehne is vice president.

The board also approved the following items:

• Compensation for the Russia Board of Education members were set at $40 per meeting for calendar year 2024 with compensation not to exceed 12 meetings per year;

• Establish a board service fund of $1,000 for 2024;

• Establish the date of the third Wednesday of each month, the time of 8 p.m., and the location of Russia Local School Library for the regularly scheduled meetings for the Russia Local Board of Education during calendar year 2024;

• Designate Jeff Prenger as the Russia Board of Education’s legislative liaison to the OSBA during calendar year 2024;

• Designate Chelsea Hoying as student achievement liaison during calendar year 2024;

• Designate the Sidney Daily News as the Russia Local School District’s official newspaper during the calendar year 2024;

• Appoint the designated board members to the listed standing committees for calendar year 2024: Maria Hoehne and Chelsea Hoying, administrative advisory committee; Doug Hoying and Chelsea Hoying, building and grounds; and Jeff Prenger and Josh Francis, finance and negotiations;

• Authorize the treasurer to secure advances from the Shelby County Auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district; invest any active and inactive funds at the most productive interest rate; pay bills within the appropriation measure; and borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts in conjunction with the board president;

• Authorize the superintendent to employ such temporary personnel as is needed for emergency situations; serve as the district purchasing agent; be the district Title IX compliance officer for the school; be the public records officer; and appoint the superintendent and Rachel Gregg as the school’s sexual harassment officers;

• Establish the mileage reimbursement rate at 50 cents per mile effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Following the reorganizational meeting, the board met in regular session and approved the following items:

• Bills, including then and now certifications;

• Employment of Emily Jones, Peyton New, McKenzie Green, Montana Stephens, Parket Triplett and Taylor Bishee as substitute teachers at a rate of $100 per day for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Employment of Robert Hightower as a part-time gym cleaning custodian at a rate of $22 per hour for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Employment of Linda Scott, Jenn Wysocki, Georgianna Barga, Anne Dircksen, Jan Luft, Lisa Monnin, Regina Grube, Cheryl Scott and Averie Shefbuch as substitute cafeteria workers for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Employment of Linda Scott, Jan Luft, Anne Dircksen, Regina Grube and Cheryl Scott as substitute aides for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Employment of Matthew Fisher as a construction site cleaner for the 2023-24 school year on an as-needed basis;

• Employment of the following coaches for the 2023-24 school year: Dan Schafer, Varsity Boys Track; Brad Heaton, Varsity Girls Track; Melissa Armstrong, Assistant Girls Track; Jessica Guyet, Assistant Boys Track; Bethany Grillot, Volunteer Track; Grace Holscher, Volunteer Track; Bailey Pohlman, Volunteer Track; Katie Barga, Volunteer Track; and Claire Meyer, Volunteer Track;

• Anonymous donations of $1,250, $6,500, and $7,500 to be used for the building project; an anonymous donation of $3,000 to be used for general support of the district; and a donation of $1,000 from Versailles Savings & Loan for scholarship purposes.

The next board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. in the library.