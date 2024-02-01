125 Years

Feb. 1, 1899

The meeting at the M.E. church last evening for the purpose of discussing the organization of a Young Men’s Christian association was largely attended. With an estimated 300 required, the committee reported 250 names on the list as of last night.

Thomas Wood, an employee of Donaldson and Bryant broom factory, was found wondering about almost frozen near the Ohio avenue and North street corner yesterday afternoon by Policeman Cartwright. The officer took him to the city lockup, built a big fire and kept him there about an hour until he was warm again. Wood had apparently been drinking and could not find his boarding house.

100 Years

Feb. 1, 1924

County Surveyor Oscar Schilling has issued a warning relative to the maximum load that may be hauled on the improved roads of Shelby county. He noted that the maximum has been reduced during the period when the subgrade is wet. Loads may not exceed 300 pounds per inch of tire on all wheels, including weight of vehicle.

75 Years

Feb. 1, 1949

Rev. Anthony Moeller, pastor of St. Michael’s church in Fort Loramie, has been accorded an honor by Pope Pius XII in his elevation to the title of domestic prelate. One of two priests in the Cincinnati archdiocese to be honored, Monsignor Moeller had been pastor to the Fort Loramie parish for 38 years and has served as a priest for 52 years.

Minster Boy Scouts are looking forward to the opening of their new headquarters building. Located on the north side of East Fourth street, work on the building was started last May and most of the work on the structure has been done by Boy Scout boosters of the community free of charge.

50 Years

Feb. 1, 1974

With completion of renovations, the Shelby County Group Home located at the corner of Walnut and Grove Streets will hold an open house Sunday, director Steven Morris has announced. Morris said he hopes to start receiving juveniles by the middle of February.

New Bremen-The Rev. Carl Will, pastor of Holy Redeemer Church, will celebrate his siler jubilee – 25 years as an ordained priest – Saturday.

It’s Girl Scout cookie time again. Friday, the Girl Scouts and Brownie Girl Scouts of the Appleseed ridge Girl Scout Council will start taking orders for the annual Girl Scout cookie sale.

“We’re either going to have to plan our future or get lost in someone else’s,” declared Fourth Ward Sidney City Councilman Gerald Murphy. “Sidney has all the ingredients and geographic locations to become the most viable city in the state of Ohio.”

In a National Labor Relations Board supervised election Wednesday, workers at Ross Aluminum Foundries, Sidney turned down a request filed by the United Auto Workers for certification as bargaining agent.

Anyone who tends to underestimate the role agriculture plays in the economy of Shelby County will be surprised by figures cited in the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center’s report of 1972 farm income. Shelby County’s total farm cash receipts included $16,940,000 from livestock and livestock products and $11,960,000 from crops. In addition, government subsidies totaling $1,258,000 were received by county farmers.

25 Years

Feb. 1, 1999

PHOTO: Once in a blue moon. Sunday was one of those rare “once in a blue moon” kind of nights. The full moon shown above Sunday night was one of the two such occurrences in January. The first full moon was on Jan. 2. In case you missed Sunday’s “blue moon,” there will be another one on March 31. Two blue moons in one year occurs about every 20 to 40 years, the last being in 1961. Astronomers predict the next occurrence of two blue moons in one year will be in 2018.

Three members of the Borchers family whose parents live in Shelby County were named to the dean’s list at Ohio Northern University, Ada, for the fall quarter. All three are pharmacy students.

Jennifer Borchers, daughter of Bob and Barb Borchers, Sidney, earned a 3.76 grade-point average. She is a third-year pharmacy student.

Her cousin, Nicholas Borchers of Versailles, also made the dean’s list. He is a first-year pharmacy student at ONU.

Another cousin, Angela Borchers, daughter of Thomas and Kathy Borchers, Russia, also was on the list. A fifth-year pharmacy student at ONU. Angela earned a perfect 4.0.

NEW YORK-A desperate lobster. A goggled mouse. Two cute pups. Add those critters to the star-studded cast that Super Bowl advertisers pressed into service Sunday to catch the eye of TV’s biggest yearly audience.

Celebrities, musical scores and the Internet also played a role in the ads on the telecast, which saw the Denver Broncos trounce Atlanta’s Falcons 34-19.

