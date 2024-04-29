Out of the past

125 years

April 29, 1899

Any citizens of Sidney having periodicals, either old or of recent date, which they do not intend having bound, will confer a favor by donating them to the public library. These will be suitably bound and a permanent record kept of the donors.

100 years

April 29, 1924

The Rev. H.W. Swinehart, of Brighton, Mich., will be the new pastor of the St. John’s Lutheran Church on Water Street.

75 years

April 29, 1949

Community service will be the objective of the new Federated Community Service organization created this week by the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. Officers elected include Mrs. William Milligan, president; Mrs. Fred B. Louys, vice president; Miss Miriam Ginn, secretary; and Mrs. Fred C. Dull, treasurer.

50 years

April 29, 1974

The grunt and groaners, otherwise known as professional wrestlers, were in Sidney Thursday night. An enthusiastic crowd in Lehman High School gym witnessed Mike “Porky the Pig” Loren gouge away at the eye of Dr. X No. 1. A pair of grandmotherly types, seated in the front row at ringside, were among the most vociferous.

——-

The addition to Anna High School is scheduled for completion in August. Financed by a $925,000 bond issue, it will include a new gymnasium, shower room, classrooms and office area and will increase the size of the school by about one-third.

25 years

April 29, 1999

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The menu at Pink’s is a dietitian’s nightmare: hot dogs, hamburgers and French fries augmented with healthy doses – so to speak – of chili, cheese, sauerkraut or bacon. And for the dieters, how about a chaser of Xenical, a new diet pill. It blocks the body from absorbing 30 percent of the fat a person eats.

——-

“A Night Among the Stars” will be the theme of the Fairlawn High School junior/senior prom set for Saturday night. Senior candidates for prom king and queen are: King – Chester Alan Hughes, Jr., Brandon Comer, Chris Dunn and Brian Lundy. Queen – Maggie Middleton, Heidi Everett, Maria Pregent, and April Roe.

——-

A customer window at the Diary King in Fort Loramie frames new owner Martha Holscher and former owner Carl Borchers. He has served up countless ice cream cones over the course of 45 years.

