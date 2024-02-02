Midwest Electric welcomes new employee

McCollum Courtesy photo

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric recently welcomed Angie McCollum to the team. She joined the co-op in January as a member service representative.

McCollum comes to the co-op with over 20 years of experience in customer service. She was formerly the office manager at Whitney Painting & Sandblasting/Sunset Cylinder/Miami Erie Propane. McCollum has an associate of applied business degree from the University of Northwestern Ohio.

She lives in St. Marys with her husband, Shane. They have been together for over 20 years and have two sons. Her oldest son, Wyland, currently serves in the United States Marine Corps and is stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Their youngest son, Colton, is a freshman and plays football for St. Marys High School. They enjoy visiting Wyland in North Carolina and spending time in Florida at Pensacola Beach.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving over 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.