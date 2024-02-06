Camp Canopy scholarship available

SIDNEY — Do you know or are you a high school student who loves nature, trees and/or wildlife? If so, Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) has an opportunity for them – a scholarship to attend Camp Canopy.

A summer camp like no other, Camp Canopy is a mix of traditional camp activities and educational activity sessions centered around all things forestry and wildlife, to keep your brains as sharp as a pine needle during the summer months. The camp is sponsored by the Ohio Forestry Association and gives students the opportunity to interact with natural resource professionals from many environmental fields.

Open to students entering freshman year of high school up to graduating seniors (19 years of age). Camp Canopy will take place from June 9-14, 2024, at FFA Camp Muskingum located on Leesville Lake in the rolling hills of Carroll County.

Shelby SWCD is offering one scholarship covering the full cost of the Camp Canopy ($400) which includes meals and programs. Students must provide their own transportation to and from the camp as well as their own spending money. Applicants must be a current resident of Shelby County.

Visit www.shelbyswcd.org, email Amanda Hurley ([email protected]) or visit the Shelby SWCD office (822 Fair Road, Sidney) to obtain application. Application deadline is April 26, 2024, at 4 p.m.; applicants will be notified by May 3, 2024, of the results.Contact Hurley at Shelby SWCD with any questions. More information about Camp Canopy can be found at camp.canopy.com.