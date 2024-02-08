Celina Insurance Group promotes employee

Dieringer Courtesy photo

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group recently promoted Karla Dieringer to commercial lines underwriting manager.

Dieringer has been with Celina since 2014. She has held various roles in the company’s commercial lines department, including commercial service specialist, commercial lines underwriter and commercial lines staff underwriter.

“I enjoy working with our agency partners and navigating the complexities of underwriting,” Dieringer said. “The role of commercial lines underwriting manager will allow me to continue doing both while also playing a larger part in guiding staff training and supporting product initiatives.”

Dieringer will oversee Celina’s Tennessee and East Indiana territories. She will lead underwriting projects, ensure adherence to underwriting guidelines and manage commercial lines staff members.

“Karla’s abilities and experience make her well suited for this highly skilled position, and I’m confident she’ll remain an instrumental part of our growth as a company,” said Trisha Harlamert, vice president of underwriting.

A graduate of Wright State University, Dieringer has a degree in psychology. She has 19 years of insurance industry experience and holds an associate’s degree in commercial underwriting designation. Dieringer is also a licensed property and casualty insurance agent and serves on the Versailles Village Council. She lives in Versailles with her husband, Marc, and they have three adult children.

