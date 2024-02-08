Deputy police chief graduates from CLEE program

The recent graduates of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) program, including Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode. Courtesy photo Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode, center, poses with Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore, chairperson of the Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) program advisory board, right, and Ottawa Hills Police Chief John D. Wenzlick, president of the board of the Law Enforcement Foundation, left, after recently graduating from the CLEE program. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode was one of 28 individuals who recently graduated from the 14-month Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) program and was honored at a graduation ceremony at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus on Feb. 2.

The ceremonies celebrated the completion of study in a unique course co-sponsored by the Law Enforcement Foundation, Inc., and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police. The Ohio Department of Public Safety provided a grant which supported CLEE XXVIII. The instructors include noted faculty members at universities across the midwest and consultants to business and industry.

Participants were selected for the program by meeting set standards in experience, formal and continuing education, as well as professional-related experience. For more than a year, they received instruction in modules concerned with change management; ethics; vision, mission, and guiding principles; interpersonal skills; human resources and team facilitation; police legitimacy and community relations; practical leadership models for law enforcement executive; strategic planning; police resource allocation and budgeting; and organizational risk management. Graduates of CLEE have demonstrated their mastery of these modules through written examinations and papers.

The CLEE program promotes professional development, benefiting not only the individual but also the agencies, in which they work and practice, and their communities. It is designed to elevate the standards of excellence for law enforcement executives.

Rode is the first Sidney Police Department employee to have completed all three OLEF/OACP-sponsored supervision and leadership courses: Supervisor Training and Education program, Police Executive Leadership College, and Certified Law Enforcement Executive course.