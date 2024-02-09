On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. Items on the agenda include an ordinance for the employment of legal counsel for the village; an ordinance to set rates and charges for refuse removal services for the village; an ordinance authorizing adjustments to the 2024 annual appropriations of public funds; committee reports, department reports and administrator’s report; and an executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Downtown Design Review Board

SIDNEY — The Downtown Design Review Board will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to determine if a certificate of appropriateness should be issued for tax abatement for the Ohio Building.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. in the media center at the school.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, approval of book fees, membership in the OHSAA, accept donations and hiring of personnel.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center’s regular 2024 board meetings will be held Feb. 15, March 21, April 25, May 16, June 27, July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. The meetings will be held at the Discovery Center at 1973 State Route 47 West, Bellefontaine, Ohio. The public meetings start at 6:30 p.m.