Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 9, 1899

Mail carrier Leroy Michael had his nose frozen while delivering mail on his route this morning.

——-

Owing to the very cold weather there will be no prayer meeting at the First Baptist church tonight.

——-

This is believed to have been the coldest morning of the winter. Fourteen degrees below zero was the lowest reported.

100 Years

Feb 9, 1924

An informal meeting of a number of local citizens was held at the Wagner Hotel yesterday for the purpose of discussing the matter of forming an organization in Shelby County to make an appeal for funds for the relief of the starving children of Germany. A temporary organization was perfected with Judge J.D. Barnes, chairman; H.A. Amos, secretary, and J.C. Cummins, treasurer.

75 Years

Feb 9, 1949

Uhlman’s Department store will continue to occupy its present location in the Thedieck building, north side of the square, with an extensive remodeling program getting underway at once, Ernest B. Keiser, manager of the local store, said today. Montgomery Ward Co. holds the lease on the building, signing several ago, with the Chicago-based firm planning to move its local store into the building. However, there has been a change in plans and the Ward store will remain in its present location.

——-

Collections have fallen off in the March of Dimes campaign this year, both in the collection cans and in the folders mailed out, it was announced today by Ralph Harmony, local drive chairman.

——-

A public meeting to discuss the possibilities of a fire fighting company in Port Jefferson has been called for Monday evening in the school auditorium by Stanley Nichols, Mayor pro-tem.

50 Years

Feb 9, 1974

Copeland Corp. employees are “cooling it” with sweatshirts during these days of energy crisis. “Cool It, Pool It” is the slogan which has been adopted by the company in energy conservation efforts in the plant. Sweatshirts which are on sale to employees were designed by Michael McAlexander and James Ferree, advertising and design art employees at Copeland. The plant has turned down temperatures to save energy.

——-

About 50 of 180 employees at the Versailles Poultry Producers plant may be laid off starting Monday due to effects of the independent truckers’ strike, Ralph Crooks, general manager, confirmed today.

——-

“I wasn’t upset about anything when I ran,” explained At-Large councilman Leonard Crosley II about his seeking a Sidney City Council post. Commenting on the local citizenry, he said, “people don’t want to get involved in this day and age. They’re concerned about Monday night football games.”

——-

In observance of Black History Week which starts Sunday, two events have been announced by James H. Daniel, president of the Tri-County chapter of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People. This will include a film on Booker T. Washington, and Marian Anderson, noted singer.

——-

Inherited ability and lots of practice have combined to make Gail Armantrout and Molly Helmlinger two outstanding musicians at Sidney High School. The girls have earned positions with the 100-piece Ohio All-State Orchestra, representing the most accomplished instrumentalists in the state.

25 Years

Feb 9, 1999

Area residents are reminded to put Aug. 14 on their calendars as it marks the return visit of the repercussion Theatre of Montreal, Canada. The troupe will present the Shakespearian play “A Comedy of Errors. The Gateway Arts Council is sponsoring the return visit.

——-

For the third time in three months, Sidney Foodtown grocery store was the scene of an armed robbery, Sidney police said.

The store at 1010 Wapakoneta Ave. was robbed by a man wielding a handgun Monday night just before employees were to close the store. The robber disarmed a security guard and took cash from the office area about 9 p.m.

