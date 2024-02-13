BGSU holding annual Presidents Day Open House

BOWLING GREEN – Showcasing a day in the life of a Falcon, Bowling Green State University will hold its 29th annual Presidents Day Open House for prospective students and their families from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.

As one of the largest and most comprehensive college visit days in the state, the free BGSU Presidents Day Open House is offered when classes are in session, allowing prospective students to customize their visit with various activities and informational sessions. This year’s open house is set to draw students from more than 20 states and four countries, including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya and Mexico.

While on campus, prospective students and their families will learn what makes BGSU the No. 1 university in Ohio for student experience through visits with current students, faculty and staff members during guided tours of academic departments, research labs and other key areas. The University’s first-year residence halls also will be open for self-guided tours. Additionally, attendees will experience activities like custom T-shirt printing, a selfie station, performanteces by the Falcon Marching Band and a meet-and-greet with BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers.

As the No. 1 public university in the Midwest students say they would choose again, BGSU is continually investing in in-demand academic programs that support workforce needs, including architecture, aviation, business, education, engineering and nursing, all of which are drawing top interest from prospective students for this year’s open house.

“Our annual Presidents Day Open House is one of the best ways for prospective students and their families to get a true sense of life at BGSU,” said Erin Heilmeier, assistant vice president and director of Admissions at BGSU. “From academic area exploration to connections with learning community members, our Presidents Day Open House empowers future Falcons to choose from a wide range of activities so they can discover first-hand why BGSU is the No.1 university in Ohio for student experience. We look forward to welcoming prospective students and their families to campus.”

Prioritizing student success, BGSU is committed to supporting prospective students in completing and submitting documents for admission consideration, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA.

With the federally delayed opening of the 2024-25 FAFSA, the University is extending its financial aid priority deadline for prospective students to March 15, offering more time to complete and submit required documents to be considered for various scholarships and financial aid packages.

During this year’s open house, prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admissions counselors and financial aid staff to ask questions and be guided through a step-by-step process on FAFSA completion.

Prospective students and families unable to attend the BGSU Presidents Day Open House may schedule a separate in-person or virtual visit to campus by visiting BGSU.edu/apply.

For more information and to register for the free open house, visit BGSU.edu/presidentsday.