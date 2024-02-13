Jackson Center cancels eclipse weekend festival

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — After looking into what is happening around the area, the village of Jackson Center decided to cancel their weekend Eclipse Festival. The reason behind the cancellation is that there are 15 other events going on at the same time. Also, according to their research, they discovered people are seeing this as a day event where they come in, watch it and leave. The announcement was made during Monday’s village council meeting.

The village held a second reading of the ordinance regarding set the rates for trash removal services. Local resident Don Ware expressed concerns about citizens like him, who depend on the trash bags for refuse removal, suggesting the village invest in a community dumpster for those who depend on the trash bags. Village Administrator Bruce Metz explained to him that because of the new trash removal trucks and the decline in sell of the trash bags, the village decided this move was necessary. He and Councilman Wayne York stated residents can get a tote together as a group if they don’t wish to purchase a tote on their own.

An ordinance authorizing certain adjustments to the 2024 annual appropriations of the public funds passed. Appropriations of $10,000 will be established in the Neighborhood Revitalization Projects Fund for final disbursement from the Neighborhood Revitalization Project from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Economic Development Commissioner Ed Maxwell, Village Assistant Administrator Drew Sosby, Metz and Mayor Jesse Fark attended a meeting with Small Nations in Bellefontaine. This organization helps assist small towns on business development, filling in much needed areas of concern for a community. The progress will be slow at the beginning, but will benefit the Village of Jackson Center.