Community Foundation Board welcomes new trustee

Goubeaux

SIDNEY — Mark Goubeaux, of Botkins, has joined the board of trustees of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

Goubeaux has served the Botkins community through its Park Board, Community Improvement Corp, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish council and Board of Education. His familiarity with the Community Foundation began when he served as the Botkins Local School representative on the Louise Sheets Fund, a fund of the Foundation that awards grants to organizations serving Botkins.

A Russia native, Goubeaux is a graduate of Wright State University and the personnel director at Continental Express. He and his wife Diane are the parents of four.

Doug Borchers of Russia is retiring from the board.

“We are truly grateful to Doug for his guidance that is always strategic and forward-thinking. He will remain on our Grants and Investment committees,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “We are excited to add Mark and gain his insight as we grow to serve throughout the Shelby County community.”

Other members of the board of trustees include Mike Lochard, chair; Kurt Barhorst, vice chair; Dr. Karen Fortman, secretary; Dave Monnier, treasurer; and members Devon Beer, Cindy Helman, Matt Hoying, Diane Reiss, Lisa Ruhenkamp and Amy Zorn.

The Community Foundation of Shelby County is a public charity administering 255 charitable funds established by local donors to support favorite causes and organizations. The Foundation hosts scholarship, donor advised, organization, designated use and community granting funds. For information, see the website at commfoun.com.