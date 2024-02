KENT — A total of 8151 Kent State University full-time students were named to the dean’s list for superior academic achievement during the 2023 Fall semester.

\To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.40 or greater and must have completed 12 or more letter-graded credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Elizabeth Cooper, Botkins, and Samuel Knight, DeGraff.