SIDNEY — The 2024-25 school year will be here before you know it. Planning at Christian Academy School is already underway. An information night will be held for parents with children in grades K-12 who are interested in learning more about the school. The event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the school.

Contact Christian Academy Schools at 937-492-7556 for more information.