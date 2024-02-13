By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger presented the fire department’s 2023 annual report at the Sidney City Council meeting on Feb. 12.

The department’s new members hired in 2023 included Terrence Vaughan in January and Will Sherman in November.

For fire prevention, there were 239 inspections; 21 investigations; and 46 public education courses where 6,023 community members were educated on fire prevention — which is over 25% of the city’s population.

The department completed 3,590 training hours: 253 in leadership, 1,018 in EMS, 922 in fire, 537 in technical, 321 in HAZMAT, and 539 in other.

Operations statistics included 3,966 total calls for service, 2,886 EMS calls, 1,080 fire calls, and $1,684,730 fire loss. 29% of incidents overlapped, which decreased by 2% from 2022.

The fire loss breakdown was $30,000 at 751 Campbell Road; $30,000 at 528 S. Main Ave.; $280,000 at 1703 Letitia Drive; $175,000 at 1283 Wapakoneta Ave.; $55,000 at 359 Windsor Parke Drive; $170,000 at 1624 Holly Place; $184,580 at 630 Foraker Ave.; $85,000 at 733 N. Main Ave.; $100,000 at 1150 S. Vandemark Road; and $500,000 at 1810 Progress Way.

For the townships the department services, Clinton had 178 EMS and 65 fire incidents; Orange had 47 EMS and 20 fire incidents; Franklin had 17 EMS and eight fire incidents; and Washington had zero EMS and one fire incident.

Mutual aid was given by the department 78 times and received 15 times. The previous five-year average is 101.2 mutual aid requests.

53% of incidents occurred downtown; 23% occurred on the west end of town; 14% occurred on the north end of town; and 10% occurred in the county’s townships and mutual aid locations. Crews arrived at a location within six minutes 88% of the time downtown; 86% of the time in the west end; 40% of the time in the north end; and 20% of the time outside the city.

In 1999, the department had 2,986 service calls with 11 firefighters per day on staff. In 2023, with the same number of firefighters per day, the department had 3,966 calls. The department applied for the Adequate Fire & EMS Response (SAFER) Grant to increase staff to 13 firefighters per day, but the department was not awarded the grant. They plan to reapply for it.

Hollinger’s goal for 2026 is to have one assistant chief, one lieutenant, and four firefighters at Station 1 and one lieutenant and three firefighters at both Station 2 and Station 3 with 14 personnel per shift, amounting to over $1.3 million per year in additional wages and benefits. In 2035, he hopes to have one assistant chief, one lieutenant and six firefighters at Station 1; and one lieutenant and four firefighters at both Station 2 and Station 3 with 18 personnel per shift, amounting to over $3.1 million per year in additional wages and benefits.

The council adopted three ordinances and three resolutions, including:

• An ordinance amending the city’s personnel policies, procedures and regulations;

• An ordinance authorizing an increase in the city’s 2024 appropriations by $2,360,268 for various funds to allow projects to move forward;

• An ordinance amending City Council rules to comply with the Ohio Open Meetings Act;

• A resolution declaring the necessity for repair/replacement of certain curbs and gutters in the city, otherwise known as the 2024 Curb and Gutter Program;

• A resolution appointing the new city Communications Manager Brittany King to deputy city clerk. Lori Werling previously held the position for over 14 years. King is a Piqua native who previously worked for the city of Piqua in public relations where she launched the city’s new website. She graduated from Lehman Catholic High School and Otterbein University;

• A resolution approving the Burr Oak Phase 5A final plat. The phase includes seven commercial lots; one multi-family lot; one stormwater retention lot; two streets; and the extension of Hoewisher Road.

The council also excused Mayor Mike Barhorst and Councilmembers Joe Moniaci and Mardie Milligan who were not at the meeting.

Law Director David Busick discussed additional funds relating to opioid bankruptcy, and the council approved Busick to submit the required documents to participate in the public opioid trust.

During staff comments, Hollinger said Firefighter Mark Pleiman’s last day will be March 8 after 25 years with the department, and there will be a flag ceremony and reception on that day for him.

A group attended the meeting to address building a skate park in the city. They are looking to crowdfund so the project doesn’t have to wait until the 2027 budget to be considered. Mary Jean Carpenter-Larger, the owner of Journey 4 Self and the Waiting Room Coffee House, started a petition for the skate park a week ago and received 497 signatures to date. City Manager Andrew Bowsher suggested the group should form a committee to discuss the details of the skate park with city staff, and the plan is to use the green space across from BK Rootbeer Stand on Riverside Drive.

The next City Council meeting will be held on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.