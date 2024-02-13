Kindergarten, preschool registration set

DEGRAFF — Kindergarten registration will be held April 4-5 for prospective students in the Riverside Local School District. A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug.1. Parents/guardians should bring birth certificate, Social Security Card, medical/shot record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residence to the registration. Parents/guardians must call Riverside Elementary at 937-585-5891 ext. 4310, to set up an appointment time for the child.

Preschool registration will be held April 9, 4-6 p.m. and April 10, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary on those days. The child must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 and potty trained. Parents/guardians should bring birth certificate, parent driver’s license, Social Security Card, medical/ shot record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residence to the screening. Parents that are attending the April 9 registration need to use the County Road 24 driveway, park in the lot at the north end of the building.

For more information or those with questions, contact Erica Heitkamp at 937-585-5981 ,ext. 4050.