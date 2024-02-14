A.M. Scott Distillery releases Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey

TROY – A.M. Scott Distillery, a locally-owned and operated distillery in Troy, Ohio, has announced its first 2024 release of Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey, a 7-year barrel aged bourbon.

Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey is a limited edition release that will be available exclusively at the distillery’s bottle shop, Scotty’s Bottle Parlor, starting on Friday, Feb.16, 2024 at 11 a.m. Bottles can be reserved in advance at the distillery’s online store, scottdistillery.com, starting on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. Bottles will be limited to four per person.

A.M. Scott’s Founder’s Select Bourbon Whiskey has a sleek new look with the same rich and complex flavor profile of previous releases. There will be notes of caramel, vanilla, dried fruit and slight spice in the bourbon. It has been aged in charred oak barrels for seven years, giving it a smooth and balanced finish. The bourbon has been bottled at barrel strength, preserving its full-bodied character and depth.

The distillery is located at 250 S. Mulberry St. in a historic building in downtown Troy, Ohio, where it blends, bottles and labels a variety of spirits, including bourbon, vodka and gin.

At the end of March, A.M. Scott Distillery is slated to release its first ever Bourbon Whiskey finished in a Bourbon Honey Barrel. At 100 proof, this 4-year barrel aged bourbon whiskey has notes of extra sweetness from honey local to Miami County. Approximately 250 bottles will be available to the public.

The full line of A.M. Scott Distillery spirits are sold out of Scotty’s Bottle Parlor at 214 S. Mulberry St. and Provisions Co. at 11 W. Main St. in Troy. Select A.M. Scott Distillery spirits can also be found at the following OHLQ retail locations, and at many restaurant and bar locations across the state of Ohio.

For more information about A.M. Scott Distillery and its family of brands, visit scottdistillery.com. To order bottles for restaurant and bar locations, contact [email protected].