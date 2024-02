Brady Roa, left, of Fort Shawnee, listens as artist, Fatima Mohammed, of Lima, talks about her work displayed at the Gateway Arts Council. Mohammed was attending the opening of the GEN: XYZ on Friday, Feb. 9. The exhibit runs through Friday, March 8. The other artists taking part in the exhibit are Zach Walton, Maureen O’Keefe, Joe Lombardo, Erin Gemmer and Evan Walton.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News