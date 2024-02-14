Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-2:41 a.m.: summons. Steven Michael Young, 27, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

TUESDAY

-5 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the area of East South Street and South Main Avenue.

-4:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and West Russell Road.

-3:17 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 600 block of Oak Avenue.

-2:34 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Oak Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 900 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:20 p.m.: warrant. Danny Wayne Seiber, 39, of Sidney, was verbally served for contempt.

-10:52 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 800 block of Taylor Drive.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell