County record

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-12:41 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-9:08 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 13000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

-7:02 a.m.: crash. Deputies, CareFlight, fire and EMS crews responded to a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in the 100 block of Main Street in Russia.

MONDAY

-6:25 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:12 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Mason Road.

-3:35 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Van Buren Fire and New Bremen EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 29 and Schmitmeyer Baker Road.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-9:36 a.m. to 2:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-9:49 a.m. to 12:27 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:41 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell