Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• During the month of February, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park will host special presentations each Saturday in celebration of Black History Month. The events are free and open to the public. Dunbar programming will occur at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Visitor Center, 312 Edison St., Dayton, in addition to house tours. Hours of operations are Friday- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special exhibit of student art will also be on display focused on Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask.” On Feb. 17, “Loving Muses: Explore how Alice and Paul Wrote About their Relationship” will be held at 1 p.m. On Feb. 24, “1906 and Beyond: Dunbar’s Supporters and Friends Kept His Work Alive” will be held at 1 p.m. For more information on park programming check out the park calendar at: www.nps.gov/daav/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured February vendor is Sandy Kiehl, owner of “Succulent Arrangements and other Special Things” which is an offshoot of “The Wreath Shop,” a store Kiehl started after her retirement in 1985. Succulents will be available in 3-inch, 4-inch or 6-inch pots. Prices vary according to size and plants. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• The Toledo Zoo will again bloom this February with the Orchid Show. Weekends, through Feb. \25, visitors can immerse themselves in flourishing flowers throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show, featuring over 1,800 plants, offers guests the opportunity to discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents, and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchids from around the world. The Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Feb. 25. The event is included with Zoo admission.To commemorate the show, there is also an opportunity for the public to purchase an orchid at the Orchid Show Plant Sale on March 2. The Plant Sale will take place at the ProMedica Museum of Natural History Great Hall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.toledozoo.org/events/orchid-show.

• Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an underwater scavenger hunt and free unlimited visits for pre-k kids until March 3. The unlimited visits is for children ages 2-4. Parents or grandparents must register the pre-k student by March 3 for free membership. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World, presented by Skyline Chili, will have visitors searching for hidden globes in exhibits throughout the aquarium. Each globe is a clue that helps spell out a secret phrase. Those who gather all the clues can enter for a change to win a $100 Skyline chili gift card and four gold memberships including benefits like free parking and no reservations required. For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 W. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will host a night of line dancing from 7:30-9 p.m. Dan Sturgill is the instructor. Cost is $5 per person.

SATURDAY, FEB. 17

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 W. U.S. Route 36, Conover, will host a lasagna dinner and bingo. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. and includes lasagna, salad, garlic toast and a drink. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Carryouts are available. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. with 12 games and one speedround. The cost is $16 per person.