Clapping to the music

Leah Gredvig, left, and her son, Elliott Gredvig, 4, both of Sidney, attend the Jim Gill Family Concert at Sidney Middle School. The performance was held on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The event was paid for by the Little Jackets PTO and hosted by the Whitter Early Childhood Center. Gill is a musician and author with a background in child development.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jim Gill performs at Sidney Middle School on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The event was paid for by the Little Jackets PTO and hosted by the Whitter Early Childhood Center. Gill is a musician and author with a background in child development.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
