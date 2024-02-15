Girls basketball: Houston beats Dixie 47-35 in tourney opener

Houston senior guard Katie Maier shoots as New Lebanon Dixie’s Kaylie McConnell defends during a Division III sectional opener on Thursday at Northridge High School. Maier led the Wildcats with 19 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Lauryn Crim drives against New Lebanon Dixie’s Kaylie McConnell during a Division III sectional opener on Thursday at Northridge High School. Crim scored eight points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Olivia Burks drives against New Lebanon Dixie’s Charleigh Crawford during a Division III sectional opener on Thursday at Northridge High School. Burks scored six points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Olivia Burks shoots against New Lebanon Dixie at Dayton Northridge on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Houston’s Lauryn Crim attempts to pass while covered by New Lebanon Dixie’s Kaylie McConnell at Dayton Northridge on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

DAYTON — Houston went through a tough stretch late in regular season but finished with a win and started postseason play with a victory on Thursday.

The Wildcats scored seven straight points after New Lebanon Dixie pulled within two and held on for a 47-35 win in a Division III sectional opener at Northridge High School.

No. 15 seed Houston (8-16) advances to face No. 1 Miami East (22-0) in a sectional final on Tuesday at Northridge.

The Wildcats improved to 6-8 after beating Riverside 46-31 on Jan. 16 but lost seven consecutive games before ending regular-season play with a 46-30 win at Newton on Saturday.

“When you play in our league, it’s brutal,” Houston coach Brian Gillespie said. “We had Mississinawa (Valley, which is 17-5) and Loramie back-to-back, which was pretty brutal.

“The kids didn’t play too bad those games, we just couldn’t hit our shots. The last two games, we’ve come out poised. The kids have been managing the game. We got a good one at Newton on Saturday and came here and beat a team with a better record than us.”

The Wildcats trailed 24-16 at halftime, but No. 12 Dixie (13-10) cut the gap to 30-28 early in the fourth quarter.

Houston scored six quick points on baskets by Olivia Burks and Katie Maier (two of which came after turnovers) to push the gap back to eight, and the Wildcats held a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

“I give all the credit to the kids,” Gillespie said. “They had a heck of a finish. We’ve been talking about finishing games all year. We’ve been in close ones against some good opponents. Today, we were able to finish. That’s what I’m proud of.”

Maier, a senior guard, finished with 19 points and had five assists. It capped off a big Thursday; she was named second team all-Shelby County Athletic League earlier in the day when the league released its all-star teams.

“We play with a chip on our shoulder,” Gillespie said. “Second team is nice, but I feel she’s probably one of the five best players in the league this year, and she showed it tonight.”

Houston junior center Emilee Earl, who was also named second team all-SCAL on Thursday, finished with eight points and brought down 10 rebounds.

She had to battle in the post against Dixie senior forward Sierra Brinson, who led the Western Ohio Athletic Conference with an average of 19.5 points per game. Brinson scored a game-high 21 on Thursday.

“That’s a tough guard for anybody,” Gillespie said. “She’s one of those where she’s so strong, and she’s smart with her body and with the ball. It was a team guarding process with her.”

Lauryn Crim added eight points for Houston.

The Wildcats will now take on the Vikings, which were ranked No. 1 all season long in the state Associated Press Div. III poll.

“Just prepare,” Gillespie said. “I always pride myself on us being the most prepared team on the court. We’ll try be that team, ready for whatever they bring at us. We’re going to give it our all on Tuesday.”

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.