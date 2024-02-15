Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 15, 1899

Sidney can rejoice in having the poorest electric light for household use of any city in Ohio and the gas furnished for lighting purposes is absolutely unfit for use. If ever there was a necessity for the city having a plant of its own, we have certainly come to that point.

100 Years

Feb 15, 1924

The Sidney Church of Christ has purchased the United Presbyterian Church building on North Main avenue and soon will begin renovating of the structure. Plans are to have the congregation move from its present quarters on Miami avenue to their new church home the first of May.

——-

In the old time cyphering and spelling match held at the Mt. Victory school two miles north of Hardin Tuesday evening, Miss Lucille Young was the champion speller, with Karl Abbott Winning the honors in cyphering. During the intermission several robed members of the Klan appeared on the seen and presented the teacher Miss Thelma Reick, with a Holy Bible and American flag.

75 Years

Feb 15, 1949

A.N. Hemmert, chairman of the Disaster Committee of the Shelby County chapter of the American Red Cross, announced today an institute on disaster is being established in Sidney. A worker from the Red Cross area office will come here to aid in the organization which will train local workers to be called into action in times of emergency.

——-

Members of the Minster Boy Scouts held an “open house” Sunday afternoon as they opened their new headquarters to parents and friends.

——-

Capt. Wayne Hanselman, sone of Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Hanselman, of Hardin, is one of the pilots flying supplies into the storm-ridden west.

50 Years

Feb 15, 1974

A new stress on environmental concerns rather than increased production was among the past year’s accomplishments for the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SCS) reviewed at the annual planning meeting yesterday. John Meredith, soil conservationist, presented a slide show outlining SCS’ role in construction of surface drains, ponds, ditches, and animal waste facilities.

——-

“Keep your hands and mind busy. If you don’t do that, you’re going in a rut.” Such is the advice “young” Lizzie Brackney, contributor of the Wesley Chapel news to the Sidney Dailey News, who first saw the light of day almost 92 years ago in an 18-foot square log cabin situated in South Dinsmore Township, Shelby County. Miss Brackney’s parents, John and Maggie Fridley Brackney, purchased 40 acres of grounds on what is now known as Wells Road northeast of Anna, where Lizzie was born July 11, 1882. Wesley Chapel could best be described as a rural community centered around the now defunct Wesley Chapel Church located on Lochard Road one-half mile south of Ohio 119.

——-

Chief Justice C. William O’Neill announced today that the criminal and personal injury dockets of the Court of Common Pleas of Shelby County were completely current on Sept. 1, 1973, and for this accomplishment Judge Frank H. Marshall has been given an award for Excellent Judicial Service by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

25 Years

Feb 15, 1999

RUSSIA – The Russia Raiders have been making a habit of rallying for victories all season with seemingly a new hero each time.

Another example happened here Saturday night as Russia came back from a 15-point deficit late in the first half to post a 64-62 overtime decision over the Lehman Cavaliers on a game-winning, last-second shot by Kent Borchers.

——-

Members presented a show-and-tell program during the January meeting of the Shelby County Genealogical Society.

Tom Dunnavant brought postcards depicting local men serving during the Spanish American War. This company was comprised entirely of Shelby County men. One card was dated 1909 and the other a later one.

——-

PHOTO – A special Valentine’s Day was held Sunday at Praise Temple Assembly of God to allow couples to renew their wedding vows. At right, couples embrace and rejoiced moments after Pastor Donald J. Clark announced, “You may kiss the bride.”

