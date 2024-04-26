On the agendas

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

HAMILTON — A special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District will be held at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2024, at Hamilton City Hall, 345 High St., Hamilton. It is anticipated the Board of Directors will enter executive session immediately for the purpose of consultation with legal counsel concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action. The anticipated executive session should adjourn at 5 p.m. At that time, the Board of Directors will resume open session of the special meeting for the purpose of matters related to the Miami Conservancy District’s Seventh Readjustment of the Appraisal of Benefit

Transit Advisory Committee

SIDNEY — The Transit Advisory Committee will meet on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. in the Shelby Public Transit conference room, 413 S. Vandemark Road.