Knock-Out Karaoke contest planned

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive, in partnership with The Historic Sidney Theatre, will be hosting a Knock-Out Karaoke contest featuring local talent. The event is scheduled to be held at the theatre on Saturday, March 23, starting at 7 p.m. Local talent will perform karaoke as a solo act or group act to some epic tunes to see who comes out on top.

A group of judges will cast their votes in various areas like best song choice and best stage presence. Anyone interested in being a performer, visit the website sidneyalive.org/events and navigate to the event for the registration link or email them at [email protected].

To help make the show possible, organizers are currently looking for sponsors. There are various sponsor categories available including prize sponsor, stage sponsor or the person can choose to host a VIP table at the event. Anyone interested in a sponsorship, should email Sidney Alive at [email protected] or call at 937-658-6945. Current sponsors are US Bank, Durnell Maier Law LLC., Bad Attitude Off Road and Keller-Williams Realty.

The city of Sidney’s Lodging Tax Committee helps make the event and all of the events possible. A list of all of sponsors and donors as well as a comprehensive list of downtown events can be found on the website sidneyalive.org.