Minster BOE authorizes transfer of funds

MISNTER — During its Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting, the Minster Local Schools Board of Education approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of monies from the Bond Retirement Fund to a Specific Permanent Improvement Fund to purchase land for future school expansion.

The board also approved a resolution authorizing Third Grade English Language Arts Assessments in paper format for the 2024-25 school year.

Personnel recommendations included approval an unpaid leave request from Heather McClurg; accepting the resignation for the purpose of retirement from Elementary Head Cook Sandy Hoying, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year; and accepting the resignation of Patricia Roetgerman, cook’s helper, effective Jan. 4, 2024.

The Board offered one-year supplemental contracts to Elizabeth Mangen and Becky Baumer for junior high assistant girls track; Cindy Nelson and Ryan Bohman forjunior high assistant boys track.

Finally, the Board approved Joel Keiser as a supplemental baseball volunteer.

Superintendent Josh Meyer submitted a report on enrollment projections into the 2029 year which indicated enrollment numbers will increase by 11% at the end of the five-year window, with a total of kindergarten through grade 12 numbers at 867 in 2024 and an estimated 968 by 2029.

Treasurer Gina Selby told the board the Ohio Department of Taxation recently released 2023 tax rates and that state-wide over 400 school districts are at the 20 mill floor.

The treasurer also updated the board on income tax collections for the October through December quarter and she explained that while income tax collections are up, increases in refunds have led to a decrease in income tax distributions.

In other action, the board accepted donations of $1,600 from Matt and Annette Quinter for a Glowforge Printer and Filter; $3,143 from the NEA Foundation for a high school science teacher to attend a “Science in the Rockies” conference and $300 from the Minster Service Club for the Juggling Club.

The board recognized the February Students of the Month. They were Taylor Korte, daughter of Russ Korte and Kevin and Amy Prenger; Whitney Trego, daughter of Joe and Lisa Trego; Andrew Frimel, son of Steve and Krista Frimel; Logan Klosterman, son of Dan and Laura Klosterman; Aleah Otte, daughter of Doug and Jill Otte; and Logan Murphy, son of Michael and Nicole Murphy.

In her report to the board, Elementary Principal Mandy Albers provided the board with information on MAP and Acadience assessment results.

Albers also updated the board on gifted testing for grades two and four this month. Wendi Moorman, Gifted coordinator, will score those assessments and provide updates regarding gifted identification and any needs for further assessment.

She said fifth-grade student Emily Strausbaugh, daughter of Eric and Tricia Strausbaugh, was recently named the second quarter “Spirit Stick” winner for the Elementary School.

The principal also reported that students recognized for the Humble and Kind award for the second quarter were Henry Cordonnier, Abel Ludwig, James Homan, Jack Eilerman, Wessyn Yates, Nolan Homan, Jaxon Egner, Cami Francis, Caroline Clune,Hadlee Link, Katherine Woehrmyer, Aubrey Bornhorst, Grady Harrmann, Isaac Bohman, Lena Kemper, Paul Quinter, Emily Strausbaugh, Lilia Longbrake and Eli Luthman.

The District Spelling Bee took place on Jan. 17. The winner for 1st place was Emily Wuebker, second place was Kendall Heitkamp, and third place was Henry Bruns.

The InView assessment, which is the school district’s current school ability index measure for gifted identification in the area of superior cognitive ability, is being administered to students in grades two and four in February. Wendi Moorman, Gifted coordinator, will score those assessments and provide updates to the board regarding gifted identification and any needs for further assessment.

Grades 7-12 Principal Austin Kaylor shared the junior/senior high school update with the Bboard.

He congratulated the seventh- and eighth-grade students that qualified for the District Spelling Bee: Brynn Bornhorst, Parker Bruns, Eva Drexler, Tess Schulze, Landon Sextro, Luke Baldwin, Matthew Bezeau, Karsyn Jones, Grace Kuether and Kendall Heitkamp.

Kaylor recognized the team of Max Knapke, Will Knapke, Bo Dwenger and Dominic Seger for qualifying for the statewide Agricultural Biotechnology career development event. He also thanked Youth Leadership Club Blood Drive Chairs Maddi McClurg and Lydia Mescher for organizing the recent blood drive in the high school.

Kaylor congratulated the Cats of the Month: Aleah Otte, Noah Schwieterman, Brendan Halpin, Logan Murphy, Reese Hoskins and Logan Klosterman.

Kaylor also updated the Board on the recently held Solo & Ensemble Contest. Over 40 Minster students participated in the contest, with all seven participating ensembles earning outstanding ratings, with six of 11 soloists doing the same. The principal told the board that 15 sophomores have applied, and been accepted into Tri Star Career Center.

The board then retired to executive session. There were no announcements when they reconvened to regular session.

The board set their next monthly meeting for Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the large group meeting room.