Sidney Alive’s looking for consignments, vendors

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will hold the 2024 Formal Wear Consignment on March 2, 2024, in the lower level of Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen. There will be a selection of like-new on-trend formal wear and wedding gowns as well as homecoming dresses, mother of the bride dresses, and flower girl/ring bearer options. All items are at discounted prices to help families save money on what can be, a pricey item to purchase new.

Sidney Alive is currently accepting consignments or donations to help build the inventory. There is a $7 consignment fee for each item consigned, and people have the option of paying when they drop off or they save themselves some time and register the items and pay online before the drop off.

Are you a vendor in the formal event industry? Sidney Alive is inviting people to not only shop the consignment sale, but to see what the area has to offer for all their wedding and formal needs and are currently looking for vendors who’d like to set up a small display and offer a door prize to help market your business!

To drop off a consigned or donated item the office is open from 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Contact the office at 937-658-6945 or [email protected] with any questions. All links for consigning or signing up to be a vendor can be found on ourthewebsite sidneyalive.org/events. Navigate to the event calendar to find the event.

The city of Sidney’s Lodging Tax Committee helps make the event possible. A list of all sponsors and donors as well as a comprehensive list of downtown events can be found by visiting the website sidneyalive.org.