SHS sophomores state winners in American Legion Test

SHS sophomores Cartier Thompson and Marly Coons were named state champions in the American Legion Americanism and Government Test.

SIDNEY – SHS sophomores Marly Coons and Cartier Thompson are state champions in the American Legion Americanism and Government Test and have earned an all-expense-paid, week-long trip to historic Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the nation’s capital, Washington, DC. The American Legion Department of Ohio sponsors the yearly trip taking the top 3 boys and 3 girls in grades 10-12 for a total of only 18 students statewide. The Ohio American Legion Americanism and Government is an opportunity for high school students to evaluate themselves in American government and history through this statewide test program. Over 65,000 students participate annually in this project, which The American Legion Auxiliary jointly sponsors.

Coons and Thompson are the latest in a long line of state winners at SHS. Since 1970, Sidney High School has had 39 state winners, with 28 of those winners since 2005, and at least one state winner every year since 2009.

The 50-question test administered by the Ohio American Legion covers all aspects of Government and Americanism from elected officials and the Constitution to flag etiquette and federal holidays. A 300 word essay is also part of the Americanism and Government Test and every student taking the test writes on the same essay topic.

Through several judging levels in Ohio to select post, county, and district winners, the initial field of 65,000 students is narrowed to 84 district winners, whose winning test papers are submitted to a State Judging Committee for this program.

The trip will include visiting many monuments and memorials such as the Lincoln, World War II, Vietnam Memorials, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Additionally, the group will tour the State Department, Washington Cathedral, and Kennedy Center, and will visit Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

Coons is the daughter of Toni Thorne, of Sidney, and Jason Coons, of Bellefontaine. Thompson is the son of Rhakena Glover, of Sidney.

More information about the Ohio American Legion can be found at www.ohiolegion.com.