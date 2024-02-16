Welcome Home Program opens March 1.

MINSTER – The reservation period for the 2024 Welcome Home Program begins on March 1, 2024, and will continue until all funds are reserved. Perspective homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of this valuable opportunity by beginning the application process early.

The Welcome Home Program, backed by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds, aims to support the realization of homeownership.

Through this initiative, Minster Bank can provide Welcome Home grants as assistance to homebuyers. Specifically, honorably discharged veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, or surviving spouses of service personnel may be eligible for grants up to $25,000. Other homebuyers can benefit from grants of up to $20,000.

To qualify, households must have a total income at or below 80 percent of Mortgage Revenue Bond income limits, adjusted for family size. Additionally, homebuyers are required to contribute a minimum of $500 of their own funds towards down payment and closing costs. First-time homebuyers must also complete a homebuyer counseling program to enhance their understanding of the homebuying process.

The grants are allocated on a “first-come, first-served” basis, emphasizing the importance of prompt application. Contact your local Minster Bank branch representative to learn more.

