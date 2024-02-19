Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in the Miami Valley!

DAYTON —It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, and the first Girl Scout cookie booths are opening all around greater Miami Valley.

Consumers can purchase cookies from Girl Scouts at any local booth and order cookies online at gswo.org/findcookies. With just a click or two, customers can find nearby cookie booths, connect with a troop for local delivery or shipping, or purchase cookies for donation.

Through March 17, area Girl Scout entrepreneurs will be out and about the community at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, setting up cookie stands in their neighborhood, and taking orders using the Digital Cookie® platform.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including the perennially popular Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, and Peanut Butter Sandwich, as well as the Lemonades and Toast-Yay! cookies, which previously were only available south of the Ohio River and are new to this region.

As consumers open their favorite package of Girl Scout Cookies, they are unboxing the future for girls in their community. Behind every cookie purchase is a troop exploring their leadership potential, building lifelong friendships and making the world a better place.

Ask a Girl Scout at a cookie booth about her goals and her plans for the proceeds. Her answers may be more detailed and ambitious than expected!

All Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local with councils and troops to power life-changing experiences year-round for Girl Scouts. These proceeds help area Girl Scouts fund invaluable experiences like attending summer camp, taking field trips with their troops and spearheading meaningful community service projects. Girl Scouts in our area donate thousands of cookies each year to local military organizations and food banks through Girl Scouts of Western Ohio’s Cookie Share program.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls and builds courage, confidence and character through girl-led experiences. As a result, girls kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures ‘outside the box’ by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

The general public can visit gswo.org/findcookies to purchase cookies online or find nearby cookie booths and support local Girl Scouts.