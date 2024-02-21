County record

Crashes

No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 19 at 12:03 p.m.

Joann Stella Wuebker, 85, of Minster, was traveling northbound on Kuther Road when she lost control on ice and struck a mailbox, a culvert and a utility pole. The vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 16 at 7:50 p.m.

Daniel Lee Francis, 68, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Wells Road when he attempted to turn right onto state Route 29 and collided with Ronald Jay Johnsen, 56, of St. Marys, who was traveling northbound on state Route 29. It was snowing at the time of the crash. Both vehicles were towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 16 at 6:58 p.m.

Jace David Mullenhour, 19, of Anna, was traveling eastbound on Montra Road when he lost control due to snowy conditions, causing him to slide into a ditch and strike a utility pole. The pole then fell on top of the car. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing. Mullenhour was evaluated by Anna EMS but was not transported to a medical facility.

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-12:12 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 10000 block of Cross Street.

-8:02 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 9000 block of Baker Road.

-5:40 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in progress in the 10 block of McRill Way in Anna.

-1:27 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Walnut Street and North Third Street.

MONDAY

-7:49 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of Cisco Road in Fort Loramie.

-4 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road.

-3:52 p.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-12:02 to 11:36 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:57 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-4:37 to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell