ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• During the month of February, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park will host special presentations each Saturday in celebration of Black History Month. The events are free and open to the public. Dunbar programming will occur at the Paul Laurence Dunbar Visitor Center, 312 Edison St., Dayton, in addition to house tours. Hours of operations are Friday- Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special exhibit of student art will also be on display focused on Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask.” On Feb. 24, “1906 and Beyond: Dunbar’s Supporters and Friends Kept His Work Alive” will be held at 1 p.m. For more information on park programming check out the park calendar at: www.nps.gov/daav/planyourvisit/calendar.htm.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display to April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured February vendor is Sandy Kiehl, owner of “Succulent Arrangements and other Special Things” which is an offshoot of “The Wreath Shop,” a store Kiehl started after her retirement in 1985. “No longer do I have a brick and mortar shop but now that I am in my 90’s, I enjoy doing shows and home sales. My work with succulents is part of my new retired, retirement work. I am so happy to be part of Brukner Nature Center’s featured artisans.” Succulents will be available in 3-inch, 4-inch or 6-inch pots. Prices vary according to size and plants. BNC Members receive a 10% discount.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• The Toledo Zoo will again bloom this February with the Orchid Show. Weekends, from Feb. 9 – 25, visitors can immerse themselves in flourishing flowers throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show, featuring over 1,800 plants, offers guests the opportunity to discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents, and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchids from around the world. The Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 9 – 25. The event is included with Zoo admission.To commemorate the show, there is also an opportunity for the public to purchase an orchid at the Orchid Show Plant Sale on March 2. The Plant Sale will take place at the ProMedica Museum of Natural History Great Hall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.toledozoo.org/events/orchid-show.

• Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an underwater scavenger hunt and free unlimited visits for pre-k kids until March 3. The unlimited visits is for children ages 2-4. Parents or grandparents must register the pre-k student by March 3 for free membership. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World, presented by Skyline Chili, will have visitors searching for hidden globes in exhibits throughout the aquarium. Each globe is a clue that helps spell out a secret phrase. Those who gather all the clues can enter for a change to win a $100 Skyline chili gift card and four gold memberships including benefits like free parking and o reservations required. For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

• Darke County Singles Dance, at Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, doors open at 6 p.m., with dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person and the band will be Triple Nickle. Additional food will be available along with 50/50 drawing, door prizes and instant tickets. Open to singles or couples. Must be 21 years of age to attend.