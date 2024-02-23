ANNA — The Shelby County Science Day was held at Anna Local High School for Shelby County students, grades 5-12 on Thursday, Feb. 1. Students from Anna High School and Jackson Center Middle School completed science research projects and presented their findings to area professionals, researchers, and educators.

This event offered students a venue that promotes the development of creative thinking, research and writing skills and career motivation toward the sciences, all in one program. Project topics may be in biology, chemistry, botany, space and earth sciences, computers, zoology, microbiology, biochemistry, physics, engineering, mathematics, medicine and health and behavioral and social science.

Twelve students received the highest rating of “superior.” Students receiving a superior rating from Jackson Center Elementary School were Alex Prenger and Bryson Scott; and Laya Roberts and Kierston Roberts; and from Anna Local High School, Violet Aiken, Marlie Barhorst, Audrey Flaute, Mallory Havenar, Seth Hegemier, Corrina Holtzapple, Donald Simpson and Jenna Wolters. These students are eligible to compete at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day held at Edison State Community College on March 9.

Event sponsors donated awards and gift certificates in an amount totaling $1,500. Sponsors included Airstream, Cargill, Wells Brothers, McMurry Family and Anna Local High School. Area professionals and community members volunteered to judge the projects, aided by area science teachers.

Anna High School student Jenna Wolters was awarded the Airstream Grand Prize of $200. Donald Simpson was second and Laya and Kierston Roberts were third overall with each project awarded $100, also from Airstream. The Airstream Topic Category Awards included in Behavioral Science, first place $100 Corrina Holtzapple, second place $50 Audrey Flaute; in Medicine and Health / Microbiology first place $100 Jenna Wolters, second place $50 Donald Simpson, third place $50 Laya and Kierston Roberts; in Physics/Engineering/Math first place $100 Seth Hegemier, second place $50 Derek Madden, third place $50 Adan Baldonado; in Chemistry/ Material Science first place $100, Mason Hughes, second place $50 Tony Gehret. The Cargill Award for Best Presentation of Data $100 went to Jenna Wolters. The Cargill Award for Best Abstract $100 went to Laya and Kierston Roberts. McMurry Family $100 “Spirit of Science Award” went to Tony Gehret.

The students, their teachers, and Anna Local High School, all wish to thank the sponsors and volunteers for making the 2024 Shelby County Science Day a successful event. Anyone with questions about the science fair program should contact Dr. Martin E. English, 790 E. Shoop Road, Tipp City, OH 45371, or email, [email protected].