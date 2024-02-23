PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions. The first session will begin on March 11, 2024, and the second session will begin on April 2, 2024. This course provides students with local classroom and clinical training led by experienced instructors and allows them to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The first session will run from March 11 to March 29, 2024. Classes will run March 11–15, March 18–21, and March 25–27 from 4-9 p.m., with clinicals on March 23 and March 29 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The classroom and clinical education will take place at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut Street in Greenville.

A second session will run from April 2 to May 8, 2024, with classes held at Edison State at Troy April 2–4, April 9, April 11, April 15–16, April 18, April 23, April 25, April 29–30, May 2, and May 7–8 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Clinicals will take place at Koester Pavilion, located at 3232 N. County Road 25A in Troy, on April 13 and April 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students who complete this training can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students must meet certain requirements to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.