PIQUA — Edison State Community College is hosting a Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Information Fair on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus. During the event, current nursing students and practicing nurses can learn about the opportunities available to them in pursuing a baccalaureate degree.

Representatives from universities providing services to the area will be available to share information about their completion programs and guide interested nurses toward their next steps for enrollment. This event allows prospective students to learn about many programs during one visit. The faculty and administration at Edison State work collaboratively with all represented universities to provide a smooth pathway to the BSN degree.

Edison State encourages nursing program graduates to plan for their future educational and career goals, and this is an excellent opportunity to do so. Nursing students currently in the capstone class will graduate in May. Edison State’s nursing program will accept applications from June 15 through July 31 for students interested in beginning the program in the spring semester beginning in January 2025.

For further information, email Rick Roberts, associate professor of nursing, at [email protected].