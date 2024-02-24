Air Handling experiences year of revenue, personnel growth

Courtesy photo Barhorst

SIDNEY — “Air Handling has another year of good market share growth in 2023.” reported Kurt Barhorst, President.

His report follows:

Air Handling’s locations in Sidney, Loveland, and Gahanna all experienced a year of revenue and personnel growth in 2023. We are very blessed to have an experienced team that is committed to delivering great customer service.

Our four core departments of Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, Compressor Services and Compressor Rentals, experienced increased sales. Jeff Pleiman, our Operations Manager for 10 years continues to lead this team.

Air Handling represents the Gardner Denver brand of air compressors. Gardner Denver acquired Ingersoll-Rand in 2020. Air Handling see’s the merger of these two very large industrial manufacturers as a good thing. Air Handling and our customers will benefit from the combined engineering and purchasing power of these groups. In addition to the back-office benefit, our customers continue to benefit with a product that is made in the USA, has a 5-year parts and labor warranty program, a 10-year rotary screw warranty program and energy efficient product offerings.

The Sales Department has been led by Aaron Lacy for over 20 years. This department experienced another successful year of total unit sales and revenue. One of the fastest growing segments in this market relates to the green energy initiatives of many facilities moving to oil free air compressors. Gardner Denver has invested heavily in this arena for several years and provides a market leading product.

The Internet of Things (IOT) continues to take a stronger hold in the industrial market. The systems we are installing today provide the industrial facility with real time access to data relating to their compressed air system. This information allows them to make instant adjustments and forecast for their future needs.

The Parts Department exceeded the record levels reached in 2022. Lynette Caulfield led this area for her 18th year. Air Handling customers have grown to count on her reliability and great customer service. The focus of this department in 2022 will be to improve inventory control systems, implement options that utilize IOT, and increase sales in the Cincinnati & Columbus markets.

Air Handling promoted Lisa Kunk to Service Manager in 2023. Her 25 years of service made her the clear choice for this promotion. This department saw growth in total service calls, high technician utilization rates and total revenue in 2023. An area of focus is to expand our training capabilities. Air Handling invested in a new hands-on training center in 2023. Andy Epperson was promoted to Technical Development Specialist. His role will be to assist less experienced technicians in their development.

One of the areas that saw the most growth was the Installation Department. That group, led by Steve Reineke, conducted some of our largest projects in the history of the company. The employees in our Service Department continue to be the backbone of our company. We had our highest technician utilization percentage in the history of the company for eight straight years. That speaks to the commitment of these employees in meeting our mission.

The Cincinnati location continued to grow and add market share. This team led by Jeff Minks in Sales Anthony Garrison in Parts and Matt Geary as service manager. This team’s growth led to a relocation to a new and larger facility in Loveland, Ohio.

Air Handling’s mission is to help our customers eliminate lost production due to compressed air system downtime and inefficiencies. All of our daily efforts are focused towards that result. We looked forward to continuing to meet the market demands in 2024.