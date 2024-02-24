Superior Aluminum Products continues growth

The Novo Building near Indianapolis shows off the glass railing on a multifamily balcony created by Superior Aluminum Products. Courtesy photo | Superior Aluminum Products A drone flies over the expansion project of Superior Aluminum Products in Russia in November 2023. Courtesy photo | Superior Aluminum Products The mesh railing at Ballerrs Baseball Park in Kannapolis, North Carolina, was created by Superior Aluminum Products. Courtesy photo | Superior Aluminum Products

RUSSIA — “Continuous Improvement” has been the name of the game at Superior Aluminum Products in Russia, and that repeated in 2023. Sales finished up 40% on top of 30% and 20% growth over the previous two years, necessitating a current building expansion.

“Living our values every day is important,” said company President Doug Borchers. “The Superior Way (our 6 core company values) provides the foundation which we use to make decisions. We are fortunate to have forward-looking people that treat each other with dignity and respect.”

His report continues:

After a groundbreaking ceremony in mid-July and a flurry of construction activity since, Superior is excited to have a March target for moving into the new space. The company expresses their gratitude to the Dayton Development Coalition, the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership, the village of Russia and general contractor Level MB for working with the team through this process. Once occupancy is attained, the company looks forward to additional production lines and a re-organization of the current layout which will increase efficiency throughout the facility. These changes will allow Superior to continue improving lead times and exceeding customer expectations, one of the traits that the company has become known for.

In addition to physical growth, the company has made updates to its expanding product lines. Most recently, Superior launched new glass and mesh railing to the market. These advancements enable the company to open doors to new opportunities that were previously not attainable.

The 2023 launch of glass and mesh railing follows the 2022 launch of Superior’s patented Snap-Tite PVC column wrap. This revolutionary product is the first in the construction industry to simply snap together, shaving over 30 minutes per column off installation time. Superior is excited about Snap-Tite’s growth in 2023, which marked their first entry into the PVC column market.

Superior also expanded their territories in 2023 to include the entire eastern half of the United States, as well as select Rocky Mountain states and the Pacific Northwest.

Added territory, additional assembly lines, more production space, and growing sales all require one key component to support growth, an area that makes Superior what it is: people. 2023 brought 12 new hires to the company, a number projected to grow again in 2024. Members of the Superior team frequently site a family-friendly atmosphere and foundational values as reasons they enjoy working as Superior. “I’ve never worked anywhere that practices what they preach like Superior. It’s truly a great place to work,” said one new employee.

Looking ahead, the company turns its focus to capitalizing on the work created by the new Federal Infrastructure Bill. Continuing with their history of launching new products, Superior is currently completing a design targeted specifically for the water and wastewater treatment market. “We are in a streak of immense growth, and I look forward to how these new product developments will advance us even further,” said Ryan Nichols, vice president of Sales at Superior.

A major achievement of 2023 for Superior Aluminum Products included growing their annual United Way contribution for the eighth year in a row, an increase of 11% over the record-setting 2022, a new all-time high for Superior. Superior is proud to employ a workforce that is dedicated to our community!

2023 was a year of growth for Superior Aluminum Products, and 2024 is already shaping up to be exciting. The company would like to once again thank the local community for their support, and invite all interested in working at a growing, values-driven company to view current openings at www.superioraluminum.com/careers.