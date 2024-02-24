Area Energy & Electric purchases Voelker Electric

Weigandt

SIDNEY — One of the highlights this past year for Area Energy & Electric,Inc. was the purchase of Voelker Electric Inc. located in North Bend, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Area acquired all of Voelker Electric’s trucks, tools, equipment, and employees and has merged the new acquisition into Area’s existing Cincinnati branch location. Area continues to operate out of its current seven locations throughout Ohio.

Area Electric’s President and CEO Todd Weigandt said that the company is “honored that Brian Voelker has joined the Area team along with his employees and has trusted Area with their customer base that Voelker Electric has developed over the past 22 years.”

“Brian Voelker and his employees bring a vast amount of experience and dedication to the Area team” said Todd Weigandt. “As we continue our efforts to grow our company this new acquisition allows our Cincinnati office to add additional resources to our project management team and field operations” said Weigandt.

His report continues:

Over the years Area Energy & Electric has purchased Versailles Electric Inc., Regal Plumbing & Heating Co., Brennan Electric Inc., and now Voelker Electric Inc. “Our company is always looking for ways to grow our staff and customer footprint in our geographic region” commented Weigandt.

This past year continued to be very busy with many notable projects throughout the region and afar. Several notable projects included electrical services and secondary wiring for a new production line at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, building expansions and equipment connections at Cooper Farms in St. Henry, Ohio, complete new fire alarm system for the United States Post Office Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio, brand new emergency service and health center for Mercer Health in Maria Stein, Ohio, brand new bourbon distillery for Midwest Spirits in downtown Columbus, Ohio, building expansions and equipment installation for Dannon/McCarty Dairy in Colby, Kansas, substantial expansion projects for Cargil in Ohio and Indiana just to name a few.

Area also continues towards completion of the brand-new Miami Valley Career Center Campus in Clayton, Ohio, this project is the largest school project in Ohio’s history and has been ongoing over the previous 4 years with completion slated for the fall of 2024.

Our future workload mimics the previous 12 months with plenty of work for all resources at all company locations. We dedicate ourselves to our employees and our substantial customer base. It takes both to have a prosperous business.

Founded in 1983 in Sidney, Ohio, the company continues to grow by offering a very diversified menu of services. The company currently is working over 450 employees and has enjoyed a steady workload. Area Energy and Electric Inc. now celebrates 40 years in business.