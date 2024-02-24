Ferguson Construction completes variety of projects in 2023

Fortkamp Given

SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction booked and built a strong backlog in 2023, driven by their commitment to teamwork and long-standing partnerships.

The company deeply values these relationships and the local skilled workforce that makes their success possible. Throughout Shelby County and all areas that they serve, they remain devoted to serving their clients with high-quality work and a commitment to meet their aggressive project deadlines. Their achievements last year encompassed a wide range of projects, from large-scale new constructions to smaller, specialized projects.

The Sidney office constructed a large variety of projects in 2023, including: a manufacturing addition for long-time partner Klinger Thermoseal, a turkey processing addition for Cooper Farms in St. Henry, a storage addition for Rudolph Foods, multiple projects for Honda, and an office expansion for P&R Specialty. They also commenced construction on a number of important projects, including new speculative buildings for J&M Investments and GPS Computers, a new Ashley Furniture Store for Goffena Furniture, and manufacturing additions for Crown Equipment and Hobart Filler Metals.

Additionally, Ferguson is constructing the first building for SEMCORP, who is making the largest foreign investment in Ohio manufacturing with their commitment to continuing Sidney’s legacy as a manufacturing powerhouse. In addition to the initiatives mentioned above, the Special Projects Team managed nearly 250 projects ranging from small additions to remodels and in-plant maintenance projects.

In the Dayton office, we have been fortunate to be a part of some exciting projects that will dramatically improve the lives of many in the area. These noteworthy projects include the YMCA Northwest Campus, which is a community-focused partnership between the YMCA, Premier Health, CareSource, Goodwill Easterseals, and Wright State University. Additionally, the creativity and ingenuity of the team has been on full display through the development of the Miami Valley CDC, Innomark, and Norwood Medical projects.

Ferguson’s Columbus and Indianapolis regional offices continue to establish themselves as industry leaders by carrying our commitment to deliver transparency from concept to completion, and continuously finding better ways to build greater efficiency, certainty, and value into every project.

“While there are always unknowns entering into a new year,” stated Doug Fortkamp, president of Ferguson Construction, “there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the overall growth and workforce development in the Miami Valley, Columbus, and Indianapolis regions. We have witnessed our team approach their careers with a refreshed vigor. It is a positive sign, and we look forward to cultivating their growth, both for their personal development and the success of our company.”

At Ferguson Construction, every employee has a vested interest in not only the success of every construction project, but also the success of each community they serve. This value was on display in June, when they hosted their 10th annual Touch-a-Truck and Garage Sale. The family-friendly event generates funds for the Shelby County Relay for Life and is possible through the involvement of local police and fire departments, as well as a magnitude of area businesses that donate their time or resources. They are grateful to all our teammates who donated their time and talents to organize this event, especially to Kathy Marsh for her dedication each year. The team also participated in various community outreach programs including CANstruction, Pantry on Pole through Good Neighbor House, Goodwill’s Miracle House and Habit for Humanity.

The team is also working hard to make sure that local youth have an awareness of strong career pathways within Shelby County. Through their relationship with the Workforce Partnership of Shelby County, they are providing apprenticeships, co-op experiences, job shadowing, and a Skilled Trades Ninja ChallengeCourse. This unique challenge tests students’ agility and offers an interactive experience for skilled trades careers.

“The most significant asset we have is our people. When you put your trust in your team members, anything is possible,” said Mick Given, CEO of Ferguson Construction. “That’s why it’s imperative that we continue our relationship with training centers, high schools, and the Workforce Partnership. When we are able to expose our area students to all the wonderful careers in our region, it is a win-win for everyone.”

They foresee 2024 as an overall positive year at Ferguson Construction, as they remain dedicated to the importance of supporting each other, fostering a culture of creativity and respect, and taking risks that move them forward. They continue to value the relationships they have cultivated over the past 100 years and look forward to continuing the unparalleled level of service, aggressive schedules to exceed the expectations of their clients, and to provide self-performed design-build construction projects both large and small, and to uphold their dedication to excellence.