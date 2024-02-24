Choice One Engineering celebrates another year of success

Hoying Photo courtesy | Choice One Engineering

SIDNEY — Choice One Engineering, a civil engineering, landscape architecture, and surveying firm based in Sidney, Ohio, celebrated another year of success in 2023. The company, established in Sidney in 1994 (with a second office in Loveland, Ohio), offers services to public and private clients across western Ohio, eastern Indiana, and northern Kentucky.

“We’re proud of the achievements we’ve made in many areas of Choice One this year,” said President Matt Hoying. “From the business perspective, we keep extending the range of our services and are happy with our growth in new customers and projects. We’ve also increased our staff, adding seven new employees in 2023 between our Sidney and Loveland offices. We’ve also added drone surveying to our repertoire of services, allowing a new resource for field work to our clients.”

His report continues:

Growing by seven employees was a challenge for Choice One in 2023, as there is a shortage of skilled workers in the engineering field. We’re always looking for talented and passionate people to join our team, but it’s not easy to find them in this competitive market. We’ve been investing in our recruitment and retention strategies, such as offering flexible work arrangements, competitive compensation and benefits, and a fun and supportive work environment. We’ve also been partnering with local schools and colleges to promote engineering as a rewarding career choice for the next generation.

Fast growth is not the only recognition the company appreciates. This year our employees voted Choice One the No. 2 Best Firm to Work For in the Nation according to engineering industry leader ZweigGroup. This is another example of how our employees consistently strive to make Choice One a great place to work, and we’re eager to keep improving our culture, workplace, and relationships to stay on top of this list.

Choice One also received the No. 1 Small Category Dayton Business Journal Best Place to Work for the fifth time in a row in 2023. National recognition in the engineering industry is remarkable, but the DBJ’s award is not limited to any specific industry. The local recognition of a “Best Place to Work” reflects the commitment and work ethic of our company. There are some incredible companies in the Miami Valley and it’s a privilege to be at the top of that list. We were also named the 31st fastest growing company in the Miami Valley, which is incredible. It’s been exciting to experience the energy of our employees as we grow and change.

Choice One also devoted time in 2023 to enrich the communities it serves in other ways. The company is an avid supporter of and donator to the Community Blood Center. The company, its employees, and its clients have also contributed to many local organizations including supporting the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association’s summer picnic and sponsoring rooms and organizing food drives for the Dayton and Cincinnati Children’s Hospitals’ Ronald McDonald Houses.

The generosity of our employees and clients is inspiring. Not only do employees donate their dollars, but they also give their time and skills to worthy organizations throughout the Miami Valley. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2024 has in store for Choice One.

As Choice One looks ahead to 2024, the company anticipates new opportunities and challenges in the engineering industry and the communities they serve. We’re excited about the potential of new technologies such as continued drone utilization and AI innovations that can enhance our services and improve the quality of life for our employees, our clients and the public.

Choice One develops public and private infrastructure projects in the Sidney-Shelby County area including projects in Sidney, Fort Loramie, Russia, Jackson Center, Minster, New Bremen, New Knoxville, Kenton, Ada, Buckland, Cridersville, Spencerville, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Greenville, Fort Recovery, Piqua, Troy, Covington, Tipp City, West Milton, Russells Point, West Liberty and Delphos.