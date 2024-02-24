Continental Express wraps up 2023 with overall growth, plan for future development

The corporate headquarters of Continental Express is located at 10450 State Route 47, Sidney.

SIDNEY – Continental Express, the Sidney-based refrigerated truckload carrier and full-service logistics company, wrapped up its 39th year in business on a positive note, with overall growth and a strategic plan for future development, despite being faced with an unprecedented freight market recession and increasing costs.

“We had to find ways to tighten our belts and get creative,” said Russell Gottemoeller, Continental Express founder and president. “Fortunately, though, we were able to see growth in 2023, as we hit a record level for overall revenue and proudly expanded to 750 employees nationwide, all while continuing to provide top service to our customers in the face of challenges in the greater economy.”

Continental attributes much of its success to its ability to find ways to foster organic growth and expand its footprint in the tight freight market. The family-owned company started a brokerage division in 2022, and was able to see this division through in all of 2023. “We see the brokerage as a growth opportunity, and another way to further diversify ourselves while offering even better service to our customers,” said Kiera Sullivan, vice president and general counsel for Continental Express. The company is excited to continue to invest in this business segment and work to further promote its expansion, especially as Continental historically has been an all-asset based motor carrier.

In furtherance of its on-going plans for future development, Continental purchased 50 new 2024-model Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractors this past year. The new trucks have adaptive cruise, collision prevention, auto-braking technology and an all-digital dashboard. The company also purchased 110 new trailers and its first all-electric Orange EV spotter truck. Continental partnered with global food giant, Nestle’, to acquire the vehicle. The all-electric truck releases zero greenhouse gas emissions and will be used at a facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

In regards to its people, and standing out amongst the highlights for Continental last year, was the recognition as a Top 20 Best Fleet to Drive For 2023 and a prestigious industry award for long-time Continental Express truck driver, David Wolford.

The Best Fleets to Drive For is an award that acknowledges the top company culture in all of North America’s truckload carriers. The international Top 20 title is a unique award of the trucking industry that speaks to all levels of a carrier’s operations and how they strive to support their employees. This was the second year in a row that Continental received this accolade amongst approximately 200 other motor carriers who were nominated. As of December, Continental is a finalist for the recognition of Best Fleet to Drive For 2024.

Continental also celebrated 20 year veteran driver, David Wolford, who was named the Ohio Trucking Association Driver of the Year in 2023. Wolford has driven over 2.5 million safe miles with Continental Express, and the award is confirms the ability of its drivers to achieve both professional and personal success. David is also a top 5 finalist for the American Trucking Association Driver of the Year award, which will be announced any day.

Continental Express is looking forward to 2024 as it celebrates its 40th year in business and continues to look toward the future. The corporate headquarters location proudly resides in Sidney, on state Route 47. Additional terminals are in Gaffney, South Carolina; Fort Worth, Texas; Danville, Virginia; Lyndhurst, Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana; Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio, Aurora, Illinois, and a dedicated operation in Salem, Oregon. Continental is a top 250 truckload carrier in the United States and 17th largest in country the refrigerated division.

For more information on Continental Express call 937-497-2100 or visit continentalexpressinc.com.