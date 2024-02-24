Gay Smith/Associates provides real estate services to Western Ohio

Smith

SIDNEY — “2024 marks our fifth year as Gay Smith/Associates and our 40th year providing exceptional professional real estate services to the Western Ohio area. What an amazing run we continue to have with the support of our 14 dedicated, devoted and educated agents,” said Gay Smith.

Her report continues:

Our efforts have put Gay Smith/Associates at the top of our game holding on to first place for sales with 12.71 % of Shelby County sales with Gay leading the pack of individual sales holding 5.84% of the Shelby Co. market and with four others in the top 25 …(statistics secured from Western Regional Information Systems)

Real estate is always fascinating … watching the trends change, the community grow, and new industry come …. each with unique highs and lows. It has been our goal to help people in all walks of life reach home ownership or business successes and to guide them through the processes aiming for their success. Upsizing or downsizing, the agents at Gay Smith/Associates are prepared to make any transition, investigate options and opportunities and give sound advice and direction so the recipient may make the best decision.

We continue into 2024 with a continuation of success for our clientele and for our community and for our company. Reach out to us at 937-497-7961 or stop in at 216 E. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio.

Our goal is to help you make your goal for your family or your business.