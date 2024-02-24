Creative Vacations has record breaking year

Pulfer

SIDNEY — The year 2023 was a record-breaking one for Creative Vacations.

“Travel continues to be at an all-time high, as experiences that create memories, to cherish forever, are being valued over spending money on things. The business continues to grow and the number of new clients that have been referred by current clients is also at an all-time high. Referral business is a wonderful gift to receive,” Debi Pulfer, senior travel adviser, said.

Her report continues:

Keep in mind that many people are planning vacations up to two years in advance. With the high demand, you want to make sure you are booking as far in advance to get what you want. Often, the closer to date you book, the higher the cost. The once known “last minute specials” are not offered as much since things are selling out. Planning all types of vacations is exciting, but it’s extra special when doing so to celebrate special occasions, such as honeymoons, anniversaries, graduations, and retirements. The multi-generational vacation requests continue to grow as grandparents cherish time spent on vacation with their children and grandchildren, and are making it happen more often.

Having been a travel advisor for 40 years, trends may change but the excitement and desire to vacation has not changed. One trend that is changing, is the mindset of waiting until retirement to travel. Clients frequently tell me that life is short, there is a big world to explore, and you have to do it while health permits. That is so true. In the past, so many waited until retirement to travel, but when the time came, they were not able to and then had regrets.

Travel to Europe and abroad is at an all-time high, really booming, including Viking River & Ocean Cruises, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany and Scandinavia. Travel to the sunny all-inclusive resort destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico has been and continues to be very popular year-round, not just during our winter months. Travel to Hawaii and Alaska have also remained bucket list destinations.

Along with the security of having a travel adviser to help plan your vacation, purchasing travel insurance is also important and a safety net. Travel insurance protects your vacation investment from unforeseen things that can and do happen. Travel insurance provides protection for covered cancellations, trip interruptions, major travel delays, medical emergencies, luggage coverage and more. Most everyone does see the need to purchase travel insurance to ensure their vacation investment is protected. Creative Vacations continues to offer a unique hotel program. You receive discounted rates at over 4000 hotels worldwide and complimentary extras like breakfasts, resort credits, and upgrades. This hotel program is widely acclaimed as the best of its kind in the industry.

In 2023, I completed many courses to keep my skills up-to-date along with attending a travel network conference in Las Vegas. I also experienced the ever so sought after Viking River Cruise experience on the Rhine River. She completed the new Viking Certified Expert Course and in March, will be taking a Viking Ocean Cruise. For those interested in Viking Cruises, in April there will be a consumer event held. Myself, along with a Viking Representative, will be sponsoring the event. If you are interested, call or email so you can be added to the list for additional information as it become available.

In closing, I can’t thank my clients enough for their continued support throughout the years. I am here for you and looking forward to meeting and exceeding customer’s travel needs. If you are planning a vacation, call 937-498-7448. You can also reach me by e-mail at [email protected].