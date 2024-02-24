Lochard looks to build on 2023 success

SIDNEY — Lochard Inc., founded in 1945 by Wilson Lochard, is a third generation family owned and operated company. Lochard Inc. has now been serving Shelby County and the surrounding areas for over 75 years. Lochard Inc. continues to focus on quality customer service for our diverse customer base through three unique divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication, HVAC & Plumbing and Retail Hardware.

2023 was a great year of growth for the mechanical division.

“We were able to expand our teams both in service and install to better be able to exceed customer expectations for response times,” said Nathan Pence, manger of HVAC.

Lochard Inc. not only expanded our internal teams in 2023, but also our market reach.

“We are excited to announce that Lochard Inc. has expanded with the purchase of an existing HVAC company, we look forward to integrating this fantastic company and leveraging the expertise of both locations to create better results/experiences for our customers,” said Pence.

As the calendar turns to 2024, changes are going to begin for the HVAC industry. New refrigerants will begin to start working their way into the marketplace and Lochard Inc. is ready to help customers with any questions that may arise. Lochard Inc. is also preparing for a big change in 2024, as long time service technician Kevin Goubeaux will be retiring.

“We can not begin to thank Kevin enough for his unwavering commitment to Lochard Inc,” said Mike Lochard, president. “After 45 years with us, Kevin has become part of our family, and we wish him nothing but the best as he enters into this new phase of his life.”

Lochard Manufacturing enjoyed another strong year in 2023.

“2023 wasn’t without challenges, but we were able to maximize on new capacity from the year before, to expand on the capabilities we are able to provide our customers,” said Alex Lochard, sales manager. “We were also able to upgrade technology with some of our key machinery, this puts us in a great position for growth as we head into 2024.”

Lochard Inc. looks forward to continue to build on the strong foundation that has been built in 2023.

Lochard Do-It Best Hardware continued to refine the store offerings and layout in 2023.

“Over this past year we have worked hard to make the shopping experience for our customer as simple as possible,” said hardware store manager Grace Lochard. “Whether it be Milwaukee Power Tools, plumbing supplies for a bathroom remodel, or lawn and garden, Lochard strives to be the one stop shop that gets you right back to the project you are working on.”

We hope to see you in 2024 for service with a smile!

As we enter 2024, Lochard Inc. will continue to make necessary changes and investments which will allow us to continue to provide the best products and services to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations. Lochard Inc. is always looking to add talented individuals to our team, please visit us at 903 Wapakoneta Ave. to apply within. Contact us at 937-492-8811 or visit us at www.lochardplumbingheatingandcooling.com.