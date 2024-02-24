Father Hubbard’s Cupboards thankful for continued support of small businesses.

Eilerman

SIDNEY — “We are celebrating 20 years in business on April 1,” said Mike Eilerman, owner of Father Hubbard’s Cupboards LLC.

“Business in 2023 has seen a year of continuing changes, but the support our community gives to small businesses lets us know how fortunate we are. Father Hubbard’s Cupboards, LLC is located at 128 W. Russell Road. Stop in to see our new kitchen displays with some of the latest trends in cabinets, quartz and granite countertops, tile backsplashes and undercabinet lighting. We have walk-in showers, tiled and fiberglass, with and without seats on display. We have an experienced and knowledgeable staff which deliver a high level of service to our customers and have been serving the Sidney area for nearly 20 years,” said Eilerman.

His report continues:

When you visit our 2,800-square-foot showroom, you will see that we carry everything you need to make your remodeling projects and ideas a reality. We are happy to introduce a new line of cabinets. RiverRun Cabinetry out of Virginia offers beautiful colors of cabinetry to chose from. Whether you do the installation yourself or have Father Hubbard’s install, we offer a great selection to choose from and are very competitive in our pricing. We have displays of Showplace, and Wellborn kitchen and bath cabinets for customers to choose from.

Showplace Cabinets is our featured line of cabinets made in Harrisburg, South Dakota. We also display quartz, granite and Formica countertops. Stone countertops include: Cambria, LG Viatera and Silestone Quartz and granite. We carry beautiful Blanco sinks in several colors as well as heavy gauge stainless steel sinks to complete your countertop. Bath vanity countertops are available in all of the above plus cultured marble vanity countertops.

To complete your kitchen or bath, we carry a wide array of flooring, including luxury vinyl plank flooring, wood, and tile. We can also complete your countertop look with beautiful tile from Vine Street Studios which we display in our showroom as well as undercabinet lighting. Jeffrey Alexander and Amerock hardware in the newest trends make a beautiful finishing touch.

Over half of Father Hubbard’s business involves bath remodeling such as: replacement of tub/shower units, seated shower units all of which are on display or adding grab bars for safety and security. Tiled showers with and without niches are a popular choice and can be seen in our showroom. We also offer Aker by Maax showers with and without a seat. Both are very popular with customers. We also display American Standard Vormax Comfort Height toilets. Delta, American Standard and Moen kitchen and bath faucets are also available. We carry Panasonic Whisper Quiet bath fans. Cardinal Shower doors purchased directly from the manufacturer complete our bathroom line.

Father Hubbard’s Cupboards has been in business since January 2001. I took ownership of the business April 1, 2004. I have been with the business since its beginning. My wife, Kim, specializes in the computer design. She also consults with customers on final color layouts. My 40 plus years of experience in the cabinet making business, combined with some of the latest design technology, allows Father Hubbard’s to be competitive in today’s market.

We strive to be competitive in the market. We have researched the brands we carry so we can offer high quality products that fit in our customer’s budget.

Father Hubbard’s Cupboards is an authorized countertop dealer for Cambria, LG Viatera, Silestone and Corian Quartz. We are also a dealer for Formica laminate countertops.

We specialize in the design and installation of kitchen, bath, laundry room and basement bar cabinets. We do all types of interior home remodeling from the simple faucet or toilet replacement to a total renovation with a one year warranty. The latest trends in cabinets, countertops, flooring, faucets and hardware make remodeling your home at Father Hubbard’s Cupboards a one stop shop.

The showroom hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m; or by appointment. We want to earn your business.